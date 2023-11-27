Indore: Unseasonal Rains Break 10 Years 24-Hr Record | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Unseasonal rains coupled with gusty winds lashed the city on Sunday and pulled the day temperature down by four degrees Celsius below normal.

The Regional Meteorological Department recorded 12 mm rainfall on Sunday which was highest in 24 hours in November, in the last 10 years. The change in weather conditions has brought winter chills and left Indoreans wrapped in warm clothes.

Intermittent rains of varying intensity lashed various parts while cool breeze continued to soothe the city till late evening, giving reasons to the denizens to throng food stalls. The Regional Meteorological Department officials said that the condition would remain the same on Monday but the intensity of rains would decrease.

In the morning it was humid and the sun remained hidden behind the clouds, though it did drizzle in some parts of the city. But, rainfall in the evening caught many people unawares, and they were seen running for shelter.

Ved Prakash Singh, senior scientist, India Meteorological Department, said, “A western disturbance as a trough in middle and upper troposphere and an induced cyclonic circulation lies over central Pakistan and adjoining west Rajasthan at lower level.

Similarly, an upper air trough in easterlies runs from Southwest Arabian Sea to Northeast Arabian Sea and extends up to mid-tropospheric levels with an embedded cyclonic circulation over Northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in the lower tropospheric levels.”

He added that thus, there is an interaction between the middle latitude westerlies with the lower level trough in easterlies. Due to such interaction, “Isolated heavy rainfall and isolated hailstorms are likely over southwest Madhya Pradesh on November 27 and 28.

The intensity of rains will decrease gradually over the next three days. Due to the cloudy weather, the day temperature will decrease by 2-3 degrees while the night temperature will increase by a couple of degrees Celsius.”

The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 25 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees less than normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 18.6 degrees Celsius, which was six degrees above normal.

Winter to set in after December 3

Talking about the chances of winter inception, Singh said, “After this spell of rains, another western disturbance will take place and affect the weather in the state. Temperature will decrease only after the effect of this disturbance wanes and winter will set in only after December 3.”

82.6 mm rainfall in 24 hours in 1969

The highest rainfall in a day in November was recorded on November 10 1969 at 82.6 mm (3.25 inches). The highest rainfall in the month of November was recorded at 217.4 mm (8.5 inches) in 1946.

Weddings hit

With the unseasonal rainfall, a large number of wedding functions were hit and people had to make different arrangements due to the rains. Many people had to cut short their wedding functions while some had to cancel their receptions.

Power Supply Hit At Many Places

Power supply was hit at many places in the city as strong gusty wind was followed by heavy rain at many places in the city. While Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company claimed that the supply was affected only on 19 out of the 525 feeders in the city, most of the colonies witnessed electricity hide and seek. “

Feeder faults occurred due to tree branches falling on the lines at four places and power supply from feeders was disrupted due to technical reasons. In this way, at different times between 4 pm and 8 pm, power supply from 19 out of 525 11 KV feeders of the city was disrupted,” a press release issued by West Discom said.

The electricity workers worked during rains and made the arrangements smooth within half an hour to two-and-a-half hours. Teams from all thirty zones of the city resolved more than 500 individual complaints (FOCs) between 4 and 8 pm.