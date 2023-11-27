Bhopal: Woman Raped By Hubby's Friend At Farm House, Accused At Large | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was allegedly raped by her husband’s friend in his absence at a farm house in Bhopal district on Saturday late night, the police said. A case of rape was registered against the accused on Sunday. The accused is on the run.

Bilkhiriya police station house officer (SHO) Kunwar Singh said woman and her husband were care-takers of the farm house. The couple has two children.

On Saturday at about 11 pm, one of his friends named Rambabu Thakur who owns a farm nearby, barged into the house and allegedly raped the woman.

When the woman protested, he threatened to kill her and also told her not to reveal the incident to anyone. When the woman’s husband returned, she narrated her ordeal to him. The couple then approached police on Sunday morning and lodged a case against Thakur who is on the run.

Listed Criminal Escapes Police Custody, Search On

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A listed criminal, who had been serving imprisonment at Sehore jail under Section 420 of IPC allegedly escaped police custody after Bairagarh police had brought him to Bhopal on Sunday for questioning.

The police stated that they began searching for the accused and deployed four police teams for the purpose. Bairagarh police station house officer (SHO) Kamaljeet Randhawa said four cases of fraud were registered against Rajkumar Ahirwar (26), a resident of Vidisha.

He was serving imprisonment in Sehore. He had committed a fraud in Bhopal, owing to which the police had brought him to Bhopal for questioning. He was sitting near table of head constable inside the police station and was handcuffed.

However, he freed himself from the handcuffs and escaped, SHO Randhawa said. He has several criminal cases registered against him and police have deployed four teams to search for him. Some teams have headed towards Raisen while others are in Vidisha and Ganj Basoda.

Man Booked For Not Paying Instalment For SUV Car

A man residing in Talaiyya allegedly purchased an SUV from his acquaintance in Chhindwara and failed to pay instalments to the bank, the police said on Sunday.

A case was against the accused on Sunday but no arrest has been made in the case. According to Talaiyya police, the complainant Liyaqat Ali (50), a native of Chhindwara, visited Bhopal frequently, during which he formed a friendship with Amit Jain, resident of Talaiyya.

Jain purchased an SUV vehicle owned by Ali, and gave Rs 50,000. Ali had purchased the car on loan. Jain promised to pay remaining sum of Rs 10 lakh to the bank in instalments.

Ali agreed and gave the car to Jain. Jain however, did not pay the instalment and reneged on his promise. Ali then approached the police and lodged a complaint against Jain. The police have registered a case against Jain under Section 420 of IPC and are probing the case.