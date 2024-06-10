MP: Lift Of Dewas Municipal Corporation Building Collapses, 8 Rescued

MP: Lift Collapses Occur In Dewas Municipal Corporation And Mhow District Hospital | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two lift accidents occurred within a short span in the Dewas and Mhow districts of Indore on Monday. In Dewas, the victims were saved successfully, while in Mhow, the accident left four injured.

Dewas accident

In the first incident on Monday afternoon, a major mishap was averted at the Municipal Corporation building when the lift, carrying several passengers, began to descend abruptly, getting stuck between two floors due to safety ropes. After a considerable struggle, all eight individuals, including Municipal Corporation member Mustafa Ahmad, were safely rescued.

Mhow accident

On the other hand, a lift mishap occurred at a private hospital in Mhow, where four people were injured when the lift dropped straight from the third floor late on Sunday night. All the injured individuals are receiving treatment at the hospital, and their conditions are reported to be stable.

The incidents have prompted authorities to review lift safety measures in both public and private buildings across the city. During the incident, a Municipal Corporation meeting was going on, and Mayor Geeta Agrawal, President Ravi Jain, Legislative Representative Durgesh Agrawal, and Municipal Commissioner Rajneesh Kasera were present, among others.

Efforts are underway to ensure such accidents are prevented in the future.