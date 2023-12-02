 MP: Leopard Terrorising Dhar Villagers Finally Caught; Happy Locals Rush To Capture Trapped Big Cat On Camera (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Leopard Terrorising Dhar Villagers Finally Caught; Happy Locals Rush To Capture Trapped Big Cat On Camera (WATCH)

MP: Leopard Terrorising Dhar Villagers Finally Caught; Happy Locals Rush To Capture Trapped Big Cat On Camera (WATCH)

The residents were in a state of panic since the leopard had been spotted six to seven days prior.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 02, 2023, 01:59 PM IST
article-image

Dhamnod (Madhya Pradesh): The notorious leopard that had been inciting fear in the rural areas of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district since days now, was finally caught on Saturday morning. The worried villagers from Karondiya village, which falls under Umarban beat in the Dhamnod forest range in Dhar, district breathed a sigh of relief. Many of them even thronged the site to see the trapped leopard and clicked pictures.

The residents were in a state of panic since the leopard had been spotted six to seven days prior.

Villagers informed that they saw a leopard six to seven days ago near Panjariya village. Due to this, an atmosphere of fear was created among the villagers.

The villagers immediately informed the forest department about this. After which, the forest department team installed the cage in the villager's field.

Read Also
MP: Miraculous Escape For 70-Year-Old Man After Train Passes Over Him In Guna; Spine-Chilling Video...
article-image
Read Also
Indore: 'People For Animal' Accuses DFO Of Using Puppies To Trap Leopards In Mhow, Demands Strict...
article-image

Leopard To Be Relocated

On Saturday morning, villagers saw the leopard in the cage, and a crowd of people gathered. This information was immediately given to the Forest Department.

A forest team led by Dhamnod forest ranger Vivek Singh Patel reached the spot and took the cage into their custody. Efforts are now being made to safely relocate the leopard to a suitable habitat away from human settlements.

Attack In Cowshed

A few days ago, a leopard had attacked a cowshed in Khetia of Barwani district. It had killed three calves.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Leopard Terrorising Dhar Villagers Finally Caught; Happy Locals Rush To Capture Trapped Big Cat...

MP: Leopard Terrorising Dhar Villagers Finally Caught; Happy Locals Rush To Capture Trapped Big Cat...

MP: JC Bose Remembered On Birth Anniversary In Ujjain

MP: JC Bose Remembered On Birth Anniversary In Ujjain

MP: Extensive Security Arrangements In Place At Counting Venue In Ujjain

MP: Extensive Security Arrangements In Place At Counting Venue In Ujjain

MP: Man Attempts Suicide Along With Son Following Dispute With Wife In Ujjain

MP: Man Attempts Suicide Along With Son Following Dispute With Wife In Ujjain

MP: Indore Youth’s Body Recovered From Car In Ujjain

MP: Indore Youth’s Body Recovered From Car In Ujjain