 MP: Leopard Scare Fizzles Out With Cat Pugmarks
The team searched the entire area for around five hours and found pug marks of the cat near the factory where the animal was seen.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 09:21 AM IST
Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): A major scare gripped the Special Economic Zone (SEZ-II) in Pithampur on Monday evening after a leopard was reportedly sighted within the premises of Alkem Laboratories. Factory workers, alarmed by the sighting, promptly informed their management, who in turn alerted the SEZ authorities.

Sub-divisional forest officer DS Meda said that as soon as they received information, they sent the forest department team. The team searched the entire area for around five hours and found pug marks of the cat near the factory where the animal was seen.

