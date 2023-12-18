MP: Leopard Released Into Wild After 112 Days Of Medical Care

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): After 112 days of intensive care and rehabilitation, a leopard found in a weakened state in the Iklera village in the Sonkatch area of Dewas district was successfully released into the Kheoni Wildlife Sanctuary by the forest department on Monday.

The leopard was initially discovered on August 29 and was nursed back to health through the dedicated efforts of local forest department personnel and veterinarians at Sonkatch Rest House. The feline, which had entered Iklera village, became a local sensation, with villagers rescuing it, taking selfies, and posing for pictures alongside the ailing creature.

Recognising the severity of the leopard's condition, it was transferred from Dewas to Indore and finally to the Sonkatch forest department for specialised care. Sobhal Singh Bhati, Man Singh Malviya, and the forest department staff worked tirelessly day and night, leading to the full recovery of the leopard. With the guidance of senior officials, the leopard was released into the Kheoni Wildlife Sanctuary on Monday.

This successful rehabilitation effort highlights the collaborative endeavours of local communities and wildlife authorities in safeguarding and preserving the region's diverse fauna.