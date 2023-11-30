MP: Leopard, Cubs Spotted In Punjpura

Punjpura (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard with her cubs was spotted by a farmer in his field at village Mohanpura of Kishangarh sub-range under Vanparikshatra Punjapura on Thursday. According to farmer Anil Vaskel, upon arriving at his farm in the morning, he encountered a startling sight – a leopard with her cubs at the periphery of the adjoining forest. Alarmed by this unexpected encounter, the apprehensive farmer swiftly reached out to Forest Range Officer Nahar Singh for assistance. However, by the time the forest department team arrived at the location, the elusive leopard and her cubs had vanished from sight, adding an element of mystery to the encounter.

Despite the fact that the pug marks of the leopard and her cubs were visibly imprinted in the mud, the forest officers present at the scene took detailed notes of the incident. Deputy Range Officer Tej Singh Panwar, along with forest worker Mohan Panchauli and other officials, were actively engaged on-site, documenting the evidence.

The villagers were duly informed about the importance of promptly reporting any leopard sightings to the forest department. They were also cautioned to maintain a safe distance from these wild animals. Authorities have earnestly appealed to the local residents to remain vigilant and collaborate with the forest department in order to ensure the well-being and safety of both humans and wildlife in the region.