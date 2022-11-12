MP: Lawyers from Alot tehsil in Ratlam oppose Congress leader Jadaun’s arrest

FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A police team from Alot police station in Ratlam district arrested Congress leader and former district president Yogendra Singh Jadaun for his involvement in obstructing government work and manhandling the government employees along with Congress MLA Manoj Chawla of Alot assembly constituency.

Police informed that Jadaun, who is also a High Court lawyer, and a member of the Alot Bar Association was arrested from Indore on Friday late night. MLA Chawla is still out of police reach as he is on the run after he along with his associates forcibly opened a godown and distributed fertilizer to the farmers in an Alot town. The local MLA had opened the godown shutters after a technical glitch halted the digital fertiliser distribution system at the godown located on Tal Road. Following this, police Chawla and his associates were under relevant sections of IPC.

Meanwhile, Bar Association members here in Alot opposed Jadaun’s arrest and abstained from the judicial work for a day on Saturday. As part of a protest, the members of the Bar Association have decided not to participate in the Lok Adalat as a mark of protest.

The members of the Bar Association have also raised questions about the functioning of the police. They accused local police of acting under the pressure of the government and booked their colleague under government pressure.

The police will produce Congress leader and former district president Yogendra Singh in the Indore High Court on Saturday. Both Chawla and Jadaun have been booked under the same sections. In such a situation, Jadaun will also be taken to the Special Court, Indore.