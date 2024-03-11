MP: Land Dispute Triggers Tension In Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A long-standing land dispute between a tribal resident, Kailash Gariya, and a prominent Jat figure, Bichchudas Jat, has sparked tensions in village Mend under Mhow tehsil. The simmering conflict recently escalated, prompting a tribal mahapanchayat to address the issue. As the tribal community assembled for the mahapanchayat, the Jat community responded by calling upon members from neighbouring villages for a show of strength, raising concerns about potential clashes. Recognising the volatile situation, the local police mobilised forces from four police stations to maintain law and order in the area.

During the mahapanchayat, the tribals demanded the intervention of Mhow SDM Chanjit Singh Hudda. The SDM visited the site and received a memorandum outlining the community's grievances and demands related to the land dispute. The tribal representatives issued an ultimatum, warning of agitation if their demands were not met within the next 15 days. They stated that failure to resolve the issue promptly could lead to further unrest.

The situation is further complicated by the influence of the tribal outfit Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) in the region, which has been actively involved in advocating for tribal rights and land issues. Expressing concern over the escalating tensions, local authorities have acknowledged the seriousness of the matter. They have urged both parties to exercise restraint and engage in peaceful dialogue to resolve the dispute amicably.