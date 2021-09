Indore: MP Shankar Lalwani, on Monday, met I-G (Indore zone) Harinarayanachari Mishra and expressed displeasure at the increase in crimes in the city. He told the I-G that the police must run a big campaign against criminals in the city and the increase in crimes here. He asked the I-G to deploy senior police officials on the field and conduct drives in the city.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 11:19 PM IST