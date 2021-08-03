Indore: Three-day webinar on cyber crime security awareness

Indore: The Police Radio Training School (PRTS), Indore, has organised a three-day online cyber crime security awareness webinar under the direction of G Pandey, I-G and director of the PRTS, on Tuesday.

In the first day session, Prof. Gourav Rawal, a cybercrime security expert and trainer, covered various aspects, such as cybercrime, its implications and cyber hygiene, such as password protection, debit or credit card precautions and antivirus for mobile phones. He also elaborated on such topics as Facebook law-enforcement procedures, e-mail analysis and IP tracing on the second and third day, respectively.

The other members of the faculty from PRTS, inspector Indalsingh Panditia and sub-inspector Afzal Khan, delivered lectures on cybercrime law and other topics related to its analysis in the online webinar.

SP, PRTS, Santosh Kori, SP CS Chandrawat, DSP Rajinder Singh Verma and about 30 participants from different districts of Madhya Pradesh were connected through this webinar.