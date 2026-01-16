 MP News: Heavy Vehicles Banned On Khandwa–Indore Road For 7 Days From January 19
Heavy vehicles will be prohibited on the Khandwa–Indore road for seven days, starting 6 am on Monday and continuing till midnight on January 25. The restriction has been imposed to facilitate repair and maintenance work and to ensure smooth traffic movement. Alternative routes have been suggested for heavy vehicles.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the Narmada Jayanti celebrations, the district administration has imposed a temporary ban on the movement of heavy vehicles on the busy Khandwa–Indore Road for seven days. The restriction will be in force from 6 am on January 19 till midnight of January 25 as part of a special traffic management plan.

Khandwa Collector Rishav Gupta said a massive influx of devotees is expected in Omkareshwar on January 25 for Jyotirlinga darshan and a holy dip in the Narmada River.

As the Khandwa–Indore stretch is one of the district’s busiest corridors, the decision has been taken to ensure smooth movement of pilgrims, maintain public safety, and prevent traffic congestion.

During the restriction period, heavy vehicles entering Khandwa district from Burhanpur will be diverted from Deshgaon towards Khargone via Kasrawad, Khalghat and Mhow, and then onward to Indore. Similarly, heavy vehicles from Indore will be routed through Mhow, Khalghat, Kasrawad and Khargone, reaching Deshgaon via Bhikangaon before proceeding to Khandwa and Burhanpur.

Vehicles providing essential services, including milk supply, municipal services, police, fire brigade, water tankers, army, power utilities, LPG and petroleum transport, vegetable carriers for mandis, and passenger buses, have been exempted.

