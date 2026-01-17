Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava Says RaGa Woke Up Very Late On Bhagirathpura Issue | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visit to the city, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Congress leader stating that he lacked a concrete understanding of urban civic issues.

"First he woke up very late to the issue," Bhargav told reporters raising three pointed questions directed at Gandhi.

The Mayor said that several Congress-ruled states are also facing serious civic problems similar to those seen in Bhagirathpura, and questioned what effective measures the party has taken there to resolve such issues.

The mayor further questioned whether the Congress has ever had a clear and practical plan to deal with urban civic challenges. He asked if the party’s leadership truly understands how drainage systems, water supply networks and other essential urban services function, how they are operated, and how long-term solutions to such problems are implemented.

Referring to the aftermath of the unfortunate incident in Bhagirathpura, Bhargava alleged that Congress leaders who visited the area limited their actions to protests and making social media reels. He claimed that beyond demonstrations and online activity, no meaningful effort was made by Congress representatives to work with local residents or authorities to find a permanent solution to the problem.

Bhargava asserted that the Congress failed to take any constructive initiative to help resolve the situation on the ground, and accused the party of indulging in political theatrics instead of addressing the core civic issues faced by citizens.