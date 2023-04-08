MP: 'Ladli behnas' gift 21-feet long rakhi to Chouhan in Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Ratlam district on Saturday, to perform bhoomi pujan and inauguration of various development works on a grand scale.

The CM was welcomed by BJP workers and common people at various places during his visit. Notably, CM Chouhan danced with sisters at a women's conference before reaching the stage, where they tied 21-feet-long rakhi to him, symbolising the bond of brotherhood and protection.

During his speech at the event, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan sang the popular Hindi song "Phoolon Ka Taron Ka Sabka Kehna Hai, Ek Hazaro Me Meri Bahna Hai," adding a touch of warmth with the audience. He expressed his commitment to the development of Ratlam and cited examples of various initiatives undertaken by the state government, including the opening of a medical college in Ratlam after 1965 and the successful implementation of the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, benefiting more than 44 lakh daughters in the state.

CM Chouhan highlighted the importance of gender equality and women empowerment, stating that the birth of a daughter should be a cause for celebration, and daughters should be treated with equal respect and opportunities as sons. He emphasised the need to save and educate daughters, as they are an integral part of society and future daughters-in-law. He also shared his concern about gender-based violence and abuse, pledging to continue working towards creating a safe and inclusive environment for women in the state.

However, Congress leaders, including district Congress president Kailash Patel and other prominent members, protested against his visit and were subsequently arrested by the police. They raised slogans and waved black flags, expressing their dissent. The police took them into custody.

