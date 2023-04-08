MP: Mahidpur village girl selected for Indian Navy

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Beating all the odds, a girl from Bhimakheda village of Mahidpur has been selected for the post of senior secondary recruit (SSR) in the Indian Navy.

Manisha Chouhan, hailing from Bhimakheda village has broken the glass ceiling for village girls. The news of the girl being selected in the Navy sparked celebrations in the village. A felicitation programme was organised at Janpad Panchayat wherein various sarpanch, secretaries and assistant secretaries also attended.

Chief guest Tagore said that Manisha has made the entire region proud with her selection. Manisha is now a source of inspiration for young boys and girls in the region.

Additional programme officer (MNREGA) Kamal Patidar congratulated Manisha on her selection. On behalf of Sarpanch Sangh, Balram Pandya extended best wishes. Manisha expressed gratitude and attributed her success to her family and teachers. Janpad panchayat members Purushottam Bairagi, Girdhari Prajapat, panchayat coordinators association president Ghanshyam Goyal and other staff was present at the event.