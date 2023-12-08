MP: Kuno Forest Fest And Gandhi Sagar Floating Fest To Start From Dec 17

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Kuno forest festival and Gandhi Sagar floating festival under the Destination Development Initiative will start on December 17.

A programme was organised on Friday by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department in which officials informed about that Eyak Ventures Pvt Ltd and Lallooji & Sons are organising the Kuno forest festival in collaboration with the Tourism Board from December 17 near the Kuno National Park.

Tourists will enjoy an unmatched experience of exciting activities and cultural programmes during the festival. Local art and culture will be promoted through pre-planned activities to transform guest experiences, and to ensure that everything they need is in one place.

A modern and comfortable tent city is being erected to provide a luxury experience to visitors. This festival near Kuno national sanctuary will be a great combination of adventure, entertainment and culture. One can enjoy thrilling activities like hot air ballooning, para motoring, horse riding, air gun shooting and other recreational activities during the festival.

In another event at the Gandhisagar Forest Retreat situated at the tranquil backwaters of Gandhisagar Dam in Mandsaur visitors will get glamping and other exciting activities organised by Lallooji & Sons in association with Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board.

Several land, and water-based adventure activities like Jet Ski, Speed Boating, etc. are also enticing the visitors. The outstanding tourist destination is also offering experiences such as star gazing, rock art tour.

Principal secretary, Tourism and managing director Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Sheo Shekhar Shukla said, 'Tourism Board has been making innovations at various levels with the intention of providing breath-taking experiences to the tourists visiting the state. Gandhisagar Floating Festival and Kuno Forest Festival are such initiatives. The Tourism Board is working to help solve camping woes & create employment opportunities by ensuring active participation of local community in these events.’