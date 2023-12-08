Bhopal: Speculation Rife Over Nath’s Resignation, Old Guns Get Active, Newnbies Lay Claim

Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Speculations are rife that state Congress president Kamal Nath may resign from the post after party’s humiliating defeat in recently concluded Assembly elections. This has provided an opportunity to senior party leaders to lobby for the coveted post.

At present, Nath is meeting AICC office-bearers in New Delhi. Meanwhile, Congress leaders are busy finding opportunity in adversity for their future career.

Former Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh, Jitu Patwari, Umang Singhar, Omkar Singh Markam, Jaivardhan Singh are in the fray for the post of state Congress president. Sources said old guns Arun Yadav and Ajay Singh are front runners. As the Congress had played the OBC card, Yadav thinks he has a chance.

Recently, MLA Umang Singhar had met ex-CM Digvijaya Singh. The meeting led to speculation that Singhar may get “big responsibility” in the party in coming days. He is a tribal leader and may get position in the party organisation.

There are talks that Omkar Singh Markam may become the choice of the party because he is close to AICC office-bearers. Party MLA Jaivardhan Singh, son of ex-CM Digvijaya Singh, may become party’s face in future.

Jaivardhan Singh is known as sophisticated politician while Jitu Patwari is known for his aggressive nature.

In last few years, the second line of leadership had failed to rise in the party. The old satraps like Digvijaya Singh, Arun Yadav, Ajay Singh, Suresh Pachouri, Kantilal Bhuria still hold prominence and major post in the organisation.