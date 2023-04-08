MP: Kulaste gets scheme name wrong  calls it Ladli Lakshmi Yojana in Barwani

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister of state for steel & rural department and senior Bharatiya Janata Paty BJP leader Faggan Singh Kulaste misnamed Ladli Behna Scheme and called it Ladli Lakshmibai Yojana during his visit to Barwani.

Talking about the decline of the Congress in Indian politics, he said the 100-year-old party at present does not have a strong leader due to which it has become weak and has turned from being a dominant party to its current pathetic state.

He said, members of Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) are our brothers and the party is focused on the all-round development of tribal people and tribal-dominated regions.