 Madhya Pradesh: 16 injured in road accident, three others severely injured in Barwani
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 06:21 PM IST
Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 16 people were injured due to a collision between a mini truck-loading vehicle on the Khetia-Sendha state highway on Friday. Three people suffered life-threatening injuries.

As per reports, the accident occurred when a loading vehicle in which 16 people were travelling, collided with a mini truck ie eicher truck on the state highway on Friday. On being informed, locals rushed to help and shifted injured persons to a community health centre in Pansemal. BMO Dr Arvind Kirade, Dr Bamanka and other doctors, and health workers provided first-aid treatment and referred 12 people to the district hospital for further treatment. Three persons have received severe injuries. All 16 people were identified as labourers. Out of them, 11 hailed from Lalvaniya village, one person from Gorikheda, another one from Virpur (Maharashtra). 

