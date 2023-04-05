Madhya Pradesh: Residents block road, demand stern action in two murder cases in Barwani

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Sakal Hindu Community along with local residents staged a chakka jam in Barwani to protest police inaction in two murder cases. They demanded stern action against guilty persons.

As per details, protests over murder of two women have intensified at district headquarters in last few days. Half-charred body of Bhawana Rathore (30) was found near waterfall on Bawangaja Road. Police later arrested Wahid Yusuf, a contractor, and claimed to have solved the case. Investigation revealed that Rathore worked as a labourer under him. Following a tiff over monetary issue, Wahid killed her. He was produced before the court and sent to police remand.

Body of Nandini Yadav, was recovered in a room of Gautam Dhangar at Sukhvilas Colony. The room was rented by one Gautam, whose body was later found floating in river.

As per SP Puneet Gehlot, Wahid Yusuf was arrested in Bhawna murder case, while prime suspect of Nandini murder case was later Gautam found dead. He ordered stern action against those posting communally sensitive material on social media. He assured of appropriate action and said that the guilty would be punished as per the law.