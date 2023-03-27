MP: To escape bee attack, farmer jumps into well in Barwani, severely injured

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old farmer was severely injured after he jumped into a well in an attempt to escape an attack by a swarm of bees. The incident was reported at Anjad village of Barwani district on Monday.

As per the reports, the incident was reported from an agricultural field located in Anjad village on Bilwa road when a farmer named Rukhdiya Pandiya was guarding the agricultural field. All of sudden, a swarm of bees mounted on top of a tree attacked an elderly person before he could run from the spot. This created a chaotic situation among labourers working in the same field. Meanwhile, to escape from the attack, the farmer jumped into a 50-foot-deep well. Whereas other labourers working in the field ran away from the field in order to save their lives.

Later, the injured were rushed to the civil hospital in Anjad with help of kin. Owing to his critical condition, he was referred to Barwani district hospital after giving first aid at the civil hospital.

The doctor (district hospital) said that the elderly man showed no improvement in medical treatment. His body is swollen due to the stings of bees.