Madhya Pradesh: Four persons drown in Narmada River in Barwani district

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Fresh from the recent Chambal tragedy, the state witnessed another incident where four persons, including three from Gujarat and one Dhar district, met a tragic end as they were drowned in the Narmada river.

The incident was reported on Wednesday at 11 am in small Lohari village, which falls under Anjad police station limit in Barwani district, about 42-kilometre from the district headquarters, where one of four persons express his will to take a bath in the river.

Following him, three others decided to take bath. While taking the bath, one of them went into the deep water and started drowning. Three others attempted to rescue him, but they too drowned.

Police recovered the body of Mohammed Kifayatullah, a native of Gujarat, while a search for three others including Mohammed Asrar, Juned, all three from Tokriya village in Gujarat and Juber from Mirzapur village in Dhar is going on. The age of all four youths stands between 30 and 40 years.

Barwani deputy superintendent of police Kundan Singh Mandloi informed that 11 people from Gujarat had come to Mirzapur village of Dhar district to attend the Jamaat, from where they had come to the Narmada river to take a bath and drowned while taking a bath.

Barwani SP Deepak Kumar Shukla has also reached the spot after the incident.

Among the people who came to take a bath, Mohammad Muwaz told that 11 people of the Jamaat had come here to take a bath. All other companions are safe.

The team of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) along with the local divers have been engaged in the search operation.