MP: Power bills of Rs 40 lakh pending, discom decides to snap street light connection in Barwani villages

Representational Image/ File Image

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The power distribution company R-2, which supplies electricity to the villages adjacent to the Anjad area of Barwani district has decided to snap power connections of street lights of 13-gram panchayats under three Janpad panchayats due to pending electricity bills.

These gram panchayats include, Mohipura, Datwada, Chakeri, Palasia, Bilvarod, Bhamori, Sankad, Talwada Buzurg, Sali, Bhagsur, Bhami, Morani and Kasel and a tune of Rs 40 lakh are due on this gram panchayat. All these gram panchayats are comes under Thikri, Rajpur and Barwani janpad panchayats. All these gram panchayats did not clear their electricity bills for the last one year.

Company sources claimed that they are going to disconnect street light connections, followed by power distribution to the work works department from Wednesday if the concerned authority fails to clear their dues.

Officials of the electricity department say that behind this there is a lot of negligence on the part of the gram panchayats. These panchayats have not paid the street light bill for the last several months. As a result of that, the amount of the bill has reached Rs 40 lakh. If these panchayats did not deposit the bill, then the electricity company has now made up its mind to disconnect the connection from Wednesday.

Prashant Chaturvedi, a junior engineer of MP West Discom, Anjad R-2, told that following the instructions of senior officials, the first street light connections of 13-gram panchayats will be disconnected from Wednesday, after which the connections of water works (drinking water supply) will be disconnected.

Chaturvedi added that the connection will not be restored until all the panchayats clear their dues. Apart from this, the process of recovery of outstanding electricity bills from domestic consumers of rural areas is also going on under the recovery campaign.