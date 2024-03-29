MP: Kitchen Of Four-Storey Hotel Catches Fire In Ujjain

The kitchen of a hotel turned to ashes due to fire which broke out in Ujjain on Thursday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in a four-storey hotel in front of Mahakaleshwar Temple here on Thursday causing panic among the guests staying in the hotel rooms. On receiving the information, the fire brigade and the police rushed the spot and brought the fire under control. The kitchen is in the basement of Hotel Satyam owned by Vijay Surana, a restaurant and the manager’s office on the first floor, and eight rooms for guests on the second and third floors. There is a tin shed and kitchen chimney on the fourth floor roof.

In the morning, employees Rajubai, Chanchal Ustad, Monu and Rajendra were present in the hotel kitchen. They said suddenly a fire broke out in the kitchen chimney and its smoke quickly spread to the fourth floor. During this, there were guests in all the eight rooms of the hotel. When they saw heavy smoke, they got scared and left their belongings and ran downstairs.

Police personnel immediately started trying to safely evacuate the passengers staying in the hotel. There were some people who had no idea about the fire in the hotel. The police searched the rooms by breaking windows and doors and even checked the bathrooms so that no one was trapped inside.