 MP: Kitchen Of Four-Storey Hotel Catches Fire In Ujjain
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Kitchen Of Four-Storey Hotel Catches Fire In Ujjain

MP: Kitchen Of Four-Storey Hotel Catches Fire In Ujjain

There is a tin shed and kitchen chimney on the fourth floor roof.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 29, 2024, 10:31 AM IST
article-image
The kitchen of a hotel turned to ashes due to fire which broke out in Ujjain on Thursday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in a four-storey hotel in front of Mahakaleshwar Temple here on Thursday causing panic among the guests staying in the hotel rooms. On receiving the information, the fire brigade and the police rushed the spot and brought the fire under control. The kitchen is in the basement of Hotel Satyam owned by Vijay Surana, a restaurant and the manager’s office on the first floor, and eight rooms for guests on the second and third floors. There is a tin shed and kitchen chimney on the fourth floor roof.

Read Also
Indore Crime: 3 Booked For Flashing Pvt Part, Sending Nude Pics & Molestation In Separate Cases
article-image

In the morning, employees Rajubai, Chanchal Ustad, Monu and Rajendra were present in the hotel kitchen. They said suddenly a fire broke out in the kitchen chimney and its smoke quickly spread to the fourth floor. During this, there were guests in all the eight rooms of the hotel. When they saw heavy smoke, they got scared and left their belongings and ran downstairs.

Police personnel immediately started trying to safely evacuate the passengers staying in the hotel. There were some people who had no idea about the fire in the hotel. The police searched the rooms by breaking windows and doors and even checked the bathrooms so that no one was trapped inside.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ASI Continues Survey At Bhojshala Complex In Madhya Pradesh's Dhar For 8th Day

ASI Continues Survey At Bhojshala Complex In Madhya Pradesh's Dhar For 8th Day

MP: Hospital Mgmt Keeps Body For Two Hours Over Payment Of Rs 670 In Ujjain

MP: Hospital Mgmt Keeps Body For Two Hours Over Payment Of Rs 670 In Ujjain

MP: Kitchen Of Four-Storey Hotel Catches Fire In Ujjain

MP: Kitchen Of Four-Storey Hotel Catches Fire In Ujjain

MP: Pregnant Woman Attacked With Knife For Vacating Rented House In Ujjain

MP: Pregnant Woman Attacked With Knife For Vacating Rented House In Ujjain

Indore: It Would Soon Be Possible To Reach Mumbai & Delhi In 10 Hours By Road,’ Says BJP's Shankar...

Indore: It Would Soon Be Possible To Reach Mumbai & Delhi In 10 Hours By Road,’ Says BJP's Shankar...