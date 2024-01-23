MP: Khetia Witnesses Colourful Events To Celebrate Pran Pratishtha

FP Photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): A grand procession, featuring a tableau depicting Lord Ram Lalla, was held here on Monday to celebrate the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

The town witnessed a series of public religious events, organised by various Hindu organisations and the community.

Saffron flags adorned the city, along with welcome gates and vibrant decorations. Residents displayed rangolis, attractive decorations, and dazzling lighting in front of their houses. Devotees also set up stalls offering sacred food, halwa, and milk.

The procession which was organised by Sakal Jain Sangh, passed through Gandhi Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Ashok Road, Tagore Chowk, and Gandhi Marg before returning to Ram Temple.

Women, in large numbers draped in yellow and red saris, added colour to the procession which traversed amidst chants of "Jai Shri Ram". The procession received warm welcomes, with flowers showered at various points.

Traders of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee joined in celebrations. A procession reciting the Hanuman Chalisa started from the Mandi and made its way to the temple.

Sunderkand Mitra Mandal organised a rangoli competition as part of the Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav. LEDs across the city displayed the live Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

MLA Shyam Barde extended greetings to the devotees and participated in the celebrations. Municipal inspector Sunita Mandloi, naib tehsildar Sunil Sisodia, and their teams ensured arrangements during the procession.