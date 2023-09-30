 MP: Khetia Mandi Receives Ample Supply Of Cotton
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Khetia Mandi Receives Ample Supply Of Cotton

MP: Khetia Mandi Receives Ample Supply Of Cotton

On Saturday, 143 trucks of cotton reached Krishi Upaj Mandi.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 09:24 PM IST
article-image

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Krishi Upaj Mandi of Khetia is receiving ample supply of cotton this season. Khetia Mandi is a well-known cotton market of Madhya Pradesh that attracts farmers even from Maharashtra and Gujarat.

On Saturday, 143 trucks of cotton reached Krishi Upaj Mandi. The price of cotton ranged from Rs 4,500 to 7,200 per quintal. As per Krishi Upaj Mandi Samiti secretary Mansaram Jamre, the regular auction was underway at Mandi.

Farmers can benefit from government schemes by selling their produce in the market committee and receive cash payments up to Rs 2 lakh. However, the auction work in Mandi would remain closed on October 2, due to Gandhi Jayanti.

Mandi Samiti is considered a dependable marketplace for agricultural goods, earning the trust of both traders and farmers. The market offers an extensive range of crops such as cotton, soybean, maize, wheat and groundnuts. The management continuously strives to upgrade the infrastructure and amenities for farmers, thereby improving the overall experience at the market.

Read Also
Former CM Kamal Nath Visits Ujjain Rape Victim At Indore Hospital, Accuses BJP Govt For Turning MP...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: CM Chouhan Performs Bhoomi Pujan Of Bhadwa Mata Corridor, Foundation Stone Of Biotechnology Park...

MP: CM Chouhan Performs Bhoomi Pujan Of Bhadwa Mata Corridor, Foundation Stone Of Biotechnology Park...

MP: Sendhwa Council Gets ₹2Cr For Devpt Work

MP: Sendhwa Council Gets ₹2Cr For Devpt Work

MP: Sendhwa Farmers Demand Immediate Survey To Assess Damage

MP: Sendhwa Farmers Demand Immediate Survey To Assess Damage

MP: Jal Satyagraha For Tehsil Status To Dasai

MP: Jal Satyagraha For Tehsil Status To Dasai

MP: NTPC Takes Lad In Environmentally Friendly Ash Transportation In Sanawad

MP: NTPC Takes Lad In Environmentally Friendly Ash Transportation In Sanawad