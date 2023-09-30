MP: Khetia Mandi Receives Ample Supply Of Cotton

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Krishi Upaj Mandi of Khetia is receiving ample supply of cotton this season. Khetia Mandi is a well-known cotton market of Madhya Pradesh that attracts farmers even from Maharashtra and Gujarat.

On Saturday, 143 trucks of cotton reached Krishi Upaj Mandi. The price of cotton ranged from Rs 4,500 to 7,200 per quintal. As per Krishi Upaj Mandi Samiti secretary Mansaram Jamre, the regular auction was underway at Mandi.

Farmers can benefit from government schemes by selling their produce in the market committee and receive cash payments up to Rs 2 lakh. However, the auction work in Mandi would remain closed on October 2, due to Gandhi Jayanti.

Mandi Samiti is considered a dependable marketplace for agricultural goods, earning the trust of both traders and farmers. The market offers an extensive range of crops such as cotton, soybean, maize, wheat and groundnuts. The management continuously strives to upgrade the infrastructure and amenities for farmers, thereby improving the overall experience at the market.

