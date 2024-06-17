Madhya Pradesh: 51 Lakh Plantation Campaign Launched

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav receives a sapling from mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav during the launch of the mega plantation campaign at BCC on Sunday. MP Shankar Lalwani (L) and cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya (2ndL) also seen in the picture. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hailing the city for taking a commitment to plant 51 lakh trees, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav here on Sunday said that Indore stands out in the state when it comes to delivering on commitments, especially those related to environmental stewardship and public health.

'We have embarked on a mission to plant 5.5 crore saplings statewide. Indore stands poised to plant 51 lakh trees alone. The 55 districts in the state are on one side and Indore is on the other side,' he said while launching the city's ambitious 51 lakh tree plantation campaign at Brilliant Convention Centre.

He announced substantial financial support, with Rs 10 crore each pledged from the Indore Municipal Corporation and Forest Department to bolster the plantation campaign.

Highlighting the city's proactive approach towards sustainability and cleanliness, he said "Indore, known for its cleanliness, now strives to become a model of health and environmental consciousness."

The event, which commenced with a delay, included informative sessions by mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on the plantation initiative and insights from MP Shankar Lalwani regarding the National Prevention Health Care programme.

Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya outlined the logistical aspects of the plantation mission, humorously addressing concerns about digging pits for the saplings. "Digging pits for 51 lakh trees may seem daunting, but it's a manageable task in today's times," he said.

'Work of conserving water resources to continue'

Earlier in the day, the CM participated in the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan, donating water to the ancient stepwell in Bhorasla. "The Jal Ganga Abhiyan marks a new beginning for clean water and air initiatives in Indore," said Yadav, stressing the importance of preserving natural resources for future generations.

The campaign concluded with pledges from local officials and community leaders to ensure the success of Indore's green and health initiatives, echoing Yadav's call for collective responsibility towards a sustainable future.

The CM stated that the campaign has concluded but the work of conserving water resources will continue without any break.