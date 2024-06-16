Combing Operation: Legal Action Against Over 134 Wanted Criminals, Including One Rewardee In Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A massive combing operation by the Ratlam police, on Saturday, saw the checking of 81 history sheeters and 53 district-externees. Following this, the police executed over 134 warrants for wanted criminals, including one rewardee, two absconding miscreants, 16 permanent and 115 arrest warrants.

The operation was carried out on the instructions of police headquarters, with SP Ratlam Rahul Kumar Lodha leading the charge. Under his guidance, police officers and employees conducted combing patrols in all police station areas to monitor and arrest goons, miscreants and anti-social elements. The police teams were formed and sent out for combing patrol, with instructions to take action against goons and criminals.

During the operation, the police checked many goons and criminals, including 53 district-externed criminals. The criminals were caught, dossiers were filled and they were warned not to commit any crime. The police also took action against criminals absconding for a long time, executing warrants and bringing them to justice.

The police crackdown on criminals is part of a larger effort to control crime and criminals in the district. The police have vowed to continue taking action against goons, miscreants, and anti-social elements, ensuring a safer and more secure environment for the citizens of Ratlam.