MP: Khetia Civic Body Steps Up Drive Against Meat Sale In Open

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): After Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's recent announcement, the civic body in Khetia has initiated a campaign to regulate the open sale of meat and fish in the town.

Chief municipal officer Mohan Alava announced the formation of an 11-member team to ensure compliance with the governmental regulations, including adherence to Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 and Municipal Body Act 1961. Any breach would result in punitive actions against violators.

Despite designated place for the meat sale at Subhash Chowk, the unauthorised sale of meat has proliferated across the town, raising concern on the public health.

Previously, during a diarrhoea outbreak, collector Tejashwi Nayak had initiated action against meat shops operating in the open. Despite these measures, these shops resumed operations shortly afterward.

The CMO along with a team warned vendors of action and stressed the imperative of adhering to government guidelines. It came to fore that licences had been granted by the District Food Department for sales in these locations (densely populated area).

The CMO stated that the newly-appointed CM announced a ban on the open sale of meat and eggs after his first cabinet meeting. Following the instructions, the drive was carried out and vendors found to be violating norms were warned of punitive actions. He also intended to raise the issue of meat sale in densely populated areas in the district meeting.