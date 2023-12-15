 MP: Man Injured After SAF Jawan’s Bullet Misses Target; Abandoned Tiger Cub Adopted By Maihar Safari
MP: Man Injured After SAF Jawan's Bullet Misses Target; Abandoned Tiger Cub Adopted By Maihar Safari

The matter pertains to the Wardha Ghat incident under Khamaria police station.

Staff Reporter FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 15, 2023, 03:16 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a man was shot by a bullet after an SAF soldier missed the mark during rehearsals. The man got severely injured and now is being treated at Jabalpur Medical College

According to information, the injured Dinesh Ben was outside of the firing range while an SAF jawan was practising his shooting. Two of his bullets missed the mark. Out of the two bullets, one passed touching his ear and the other bullet penetrated into his hand.

Angry, Dinesh's wife Sonam Ben said that such incidents happen every day during the rehearsals.

MP: Tigress Abandons Her Cub, Adopted By Maihar’s Mukundpur Safari

MP: Tigress Abandons Her Cub, Adopted By Maihar’s Mukundpur Safari | FP Photo

MP: Tigress Abandons Her Cub, Adopted By Maihar’s Mukundpur Safari  

Miahar (Madhya Pradesh): A mother tiger abandoned her cub alone in the woods of Maihar, after which it was rescued by the Maihar forest office team and taken to Mukundpur Safari safely on Friday afternoon.

Currently, the cub is safe and sound under the shelter of the White Tiger Safari and Zoo of Mukundpur. Mukundpur is a village in Amarpatan tehsil of MP’s Maihar district. 

Mukundpur is famous for its wildlife and has been named after a king called Maharaja Mukund Dev. It is said that in 1951 the place attracted the attention of the first time as a white tiger was spotted here back then.

MP: Uncontrolled School Bus Rams Into Bike & E-Rickshaw; Bike Rider Injured

MP: Uncontrolled School Bus Rams Into Bike & E-Rickshaw; Bike Rider Injured | FP Photo

MP: Uncontrolled School Bus Rams Into Bike & E-Rickshaw; Bike Rider Injured

Ujjian (Madhya Pradesh): A school bus rammed into an e-rickshaw and a bike standing altogether on the roadside leaving the bike rider injured at Nagda-Unhel bypass on Friday morning. Fortunately, there were no children present inside the bus, and no loss of life was reported in the accident.

As per the sources, Jaisingh Pura, a resident of Ujjain, is the injured person in the accident. The bus driver is said to have lost control due to unknown reasons. 

