MP: Khargone's Aditya Vidya Vihar Celebrates Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya was enthusiastically celebrated at Aditya Vidya Vihar Higher Secondary School in Khargone. Anil Raghuvanshi, the director of the prestigious educational institution, addressed the gathering during the Ram Katha, expressing the significance of Lord Ram's presence in the lives of the residents of Avadhpuri Basinh Kar Sukh Sampada Samaj.

Raghuvanshi explained the essence of Pran Pratishtha, emphasising its meaning as giving life to the idol through various rituals rooted in the Vedas and Puranas.

The ceremony commenced with the lighting of lamps and the worship of Maa Saraswati and Shri Ram Sriti. Purushottam Raghuvanshi, another director and chief guest, shared Lord Ram's life story and congratulated all for the Ram temple consecration.

Students contributed to the programme with captivating theatrical presentations portraying characters such as Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita Mata, Hanuman, Ravana, Meghnath, Narad, King Dashrath, and Jatayu.

Principal S Anand encouraged students to follow the ideals of Lord Ram in their lives while congratulating them on the Ayodhya ceremony.

Pran Pratishtha festivity at Gokuldas Public School

FP Photo

Khargone: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) brought a replica of Ram Temple at Gokuldas Public School, Khargone. Head boy Ansh Dangi and head girl Sanjeevani Dhangar garlanded the replica of the Ram temple and a photo of the newly consecrated idol of Lord Ram. Chairperson Sarita Mahajan, academic director Sanjay Gupta, and principal Mandla Vedwati lighted the lamps and performed the puja. The students gave a melodious presentation of various bhajans. Teaching staff and students were present.