MP: 35-Year-Old Army Man Succumbs To Heart Attack While Playing Cricket

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old Army personnel passed away due to a heart attack while playing cricket on Sunday in the Tikamgarh district, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The unfortunate incident occurred in Marguva village. The deceased, identified as Lance Naik Vinod Banskar, succumbed to a heart attack, as confirmed by Dr Yogesh Yadav of the district hospital. Banskar had been playing cricket in the nearby village of Birau on Sunday afternoon when he experienced chest pain, as recounted by his elder brother, Jagdish Banskar.

Following the discomfort, his family promptly transported him to Tikamgarh's district hospital. Unfortunately, Vinod passed away later that night. His brother mentioned that Vinod, stationed in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was on leave and scheduled to return in the first week of February.

22-Year-Old Succumbs To Heart Attack Mid-Match

On New Year's Eve, a 22-year-old man also met a tragic end as he suffered a heart attack and passed away while playing a cricket match in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district. The young cricketer, Indal Singh Jadhav Banjara, had experienced discomfort while bowling during the match at Katkoot village under Balwada police station limits in Khargone. Unfortunately, Banjara was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, according to Dr Vikas Talware of Badwah Civil Hospital.