MP: Khargone Gears Up For Crucial Electoral Event

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The preparations for the Assembly elections are in full swing, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 3 at PG College in Khargone. The Election Commission's guidelines are being meticulously followed to ensure a transparent and secure counting process.

As per Election Commission instructions, the round-wise counting results will be prominently displayed on the counting room's display board. The results, signed by the observer and returning officers, will also be announced over the public address system. Additionally, copies of the results will be handed to candidates, their agents and the media room for public awareness.

To enhance transparency, the counting rooms are under 360-degree CCTV surveillance. Four cameras are installed in each counting room, capturing every activity from the transportation of EVM machines to the final declaration of results. Security checks are conducted at the entrance of the counting centre and video recording of the tabulation process is mandated.

Each Assembly constituency will have 14 tables for counting and EVMs are stored securely in a strong room at PG College, monitored by 150 CCTV cameras. Security arrangements are regularly reviewed by collector and district election officer Karmaveer Sharma. In a recent TL deadline meeting chaired by collector Sharma, preparations for the Assembly elections were reviewed. Khargone is gearing up for a crucial electoral event, with a focus on upholding democratic principles, ensuring fairness and addressing key issues affecting the community.

Khargone police crackdown on mafias, three held

The Khargone Police has taken action against mafias involved in the illegal manufacturing and supply of weapons. Three individuals have been arrested, and a total of 13 firearms and four live rounds were seized from their possession. The confiscated firearms and rounds are estimated to be worth around Rs 1,18,400.

Additionally, materials used for manufacturing illegal firearms were also recovered. Those arrested in this connection are Vinayak Jadhav, Kunal Pardeshi and Roshan alias Kunder Siklikar. The directive to curb the illegal arms trade came from Indore Zone IG (Rural) Rakesh Gupta and Khargone DIG Chandrashekhar Solanki. Following these instructions, SP Dharamveer Singh, city ASP Tarunendra Singh Baghel and Rural ASP Manohar Singh Baria, along with other sub-divisional and station officers, were directed to take effective action. The operation was carried out by the Maingaon outpost under Jaitpur police station. Acting on information received on Tuesday, a police team was dispatched to Khandwa Road, Khargone, near Maruti ITI. Two individuals were spotted with illegal weapons.

The accused, identified as Vinayak and Kunal from Pune, Maharashtra, attempted to flee but were apprehended by the police. Upon searching Vinayak and Kunal, the police found two pistols each with a live round inserted. Further investigation led to the discovery of five firearms in Vinayak's bag and four firearms in Kunal's bag.

The accused disclosed that they had purchased the firearms from Roshan, a resident of Signur. Roshan was subsequently apprehended and a raid on his house in Signur resulted in the seizure of materials used in the manufacturing of illegal firearms. The arrested individuals, Vinayak Jadhav, Kunal Pardeshi and Roshan alias Kunder Siklikar are facing charges under the Arms Act, as per the registration at Maingaon police station.