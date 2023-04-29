MP: Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT Indore celebrates its first annual function

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT Simrol (Indore) celebrated first annual function on Thursday at Nalanda Auditorium IIT campus. Chief guest of the programme was Dean, Administration of IIT-I Prof Sandeep Choudhary, and the guest of honour was IIT-I registrar SP Hota. The annual festival Aarambh was inaugurated by the chief guest Prof. Sandeep Choudhary with the worship of Maa Saraswati and the lighting of the lamp. Principal Jagdish Prasad Bohra heartily congratulated the guests and gifted green plants and also provided mementos on behalf of Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT. Along with the welcome speech, the principal read the annual report of the school and told them about the achievements of schoolchildren in various activities, progress of the school, excellent exam results etc.

Children of the school gave a grand presentation of coloruful programmes. Under the guidance of music teacher Sudhanshu Mahant cultural programmes were conducted. Saraswati Vandana, welcome songs, Rajasthani, Odissi, Bharatnatyam, Marathi Lavani, Punjabi tribal, patriotic etc. dance and action songs, Seven Sisters short drama, Mental health drama book reading song etc. were staged. English teacher Devisri Soni also performed Bharatnatyam dance along with the students.

On this occasion, the guest of honour, gave cash prizes to the special achievers of the school. The students who got first place in various competitions organized by the Standard Club under the Bureau of Indian Standards, and the children who came first in sports activities etc. were awarded with cash, medal and certificate. Principals of Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 and No. 2 Pawan Kumar Beduye and Manish Jain , Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya Mhow Pooja Srivastava were also present on the occasion of the first annual celebration of Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT. On this occasion, Mr. Manoj Kumar Sadrani, the first in-charge Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT Indore, was Professor Choudhary for his important role in the establishment of the school and its beginning. Tomark the success of the event complete staff of the Kendriya Vidyalaya contributed and were present at the annual function. At the end of the program, teacher Vivek Kumar Saxena thanked all the guests while expressing gratitude.