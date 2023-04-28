Madhya Pradesh: Mhow police solve 4-month-old murder, nab 2

Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Mhow police arrested two persons and claimed to have solved four-month-old blind murder case.

The police claimed that deceased was killed by his younger brother and his aide as the latter was fed up with his alcohol addiction.

Mhow police station in-charge Mahendra Singh Bhadoria said that body of Virendra alias Golu Chauhan (23) of Teli Kheda was found in nearby forest on December 11, 2022. His younger brother Manish had informed the police about the incident.

Later, post-mortem report stated that Virendra died after strangulation. Following SP, Indore Rural, Hitika Vasal’s order, cyber team joined Mhow police in cracking the case.

Informer’s tip pointed finger of suspicion towards Manish and his friend Surendra Kachhawa. While checking their mobile details, the team found that both suspects present at the crime scene on the date of incident. Besides, both called each other numerous times on the day of the crime and before.

However, both denied their involvement during questioning. During sustained interrogation the duo broke down and allegedly told the cops that Manish was fed up with Virendra’s habit of spending money on liquor. Besides, Virendra also used to assault Manish and their mother in an inebriated condition.

Later, Manish allegedly hatched the plan to eliminate Virendra with Surendra’s help. Manish allegedly told the cops that he bought liquor, gloves and roped on December 11. Later, he took Virendra to a farm and made him drink alcohol. After Virendra got inebriated, Manish and Surendra strangulated him to death. In order to make murder look like a suicide, they wanted to hang the body from a tree. However, after hearing sound of footsteps, they developed cold feet and escaped after dumping the body in a drain.

