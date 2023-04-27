MP: Admin frees MPSIDC land of encroachment in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (MPSIDC) land worth Rs 20 lakh was freed from goons and criminals by district administration and police in Pithampur on Thursday.

According to reports, goons Rohit Singh Chauhan and Saif Ali had encroached upon government land in Industrial Area No. 3. Rohit is a notorious criminal and many criminal cases are registered against him with different police stations of the district. Saif Ali too is a notorious criminal with many cases pending with different police stations.

On receiving the complaint, the administration and the police initiated a joint action and freed government land.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) TS Baghel Police Station Inspector Sameer Patidar, Lokesh Bhadoria, Tehsildar Suresh Nagar and MPSIDC’s Raghuvanshi led the joint team.

Rohit of Sector 3 Pithampur, Bagdun and Saif Ali of Mandlavada had illegally occupied 2,000 square feet land four months back.

Many plots owned by MPSIDC has been encroached upon by goons in Pitampur Industrial Area. In most of the cases MPSIDC is unaware of the encroachment. As a result, no action was being taken.