Madhya Pradesh: Sadbhavana Mandapam Project; houses causing hindrance to be razed in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Town Hall, the only community hall of Mhow Cantonment Board for public events, was closed many years ago. The Sadbhavna Mandapam project is being prepared by the Cantonment Board for the last three years on the school land at Haat Maidan. Finally, on February 11 the Bhumi Pujan of the project was completed. But some houses built here have come in the way of the project. Action is being taken by the council to remove those.

For auspicious works for the city, the Cantonment Board had fixed the land of the ruined school located at Haat Maidan around three years ago. Here the work on Sadbhavna Mandapam project began in school building premises. Last year, the status of the land was changed from educational to commercial. After this, the tender process for the project began. The Lucknow Command gave financial approval for the project.

The ground breaking ceremony of the project was done on February 11 in the presence of director general Ajay Kumar Sharma. Council officers said that the cost of the project built on 1 acre is Rs 2.67 crore. Council engineer Amit Vyas said that at present the boundary wall has been built. Some houses are built on the land where the main building is supposed to come up. Action is being taken to remove these.

According to information, the project will be covered from all sides. There will be parking spaces. A hall will be built measuring 12k sq ft, where there will be a stage. Two kitchens will also come up. A garden will be constructed outside. Caretaker room will also be built. The project will be completed within eight months.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Trenching ground fire vitiates atmosphere in Mhow