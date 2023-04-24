Madhya Pradesh: Trenching ground fire vitiates atmosphere in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Due to the burning of garbage on the trenching ground in Pasipura, run by the Cantonment Board, the smoke billowing out of it had taken a dangerous turn aggravating the already polluted environment of the area and three-four villages adjacent to it. Due to this, drivers of vehicles running plying the road had to move keeping the headlights on.

Residents living in surrounding areas of Sutar Kheda, Gurjar Kheda, Pasipura, Guradia were forced to live in the polluted ambience. After receiving information, the fire tender of the Cantonment Board reached the spot and tried to douse it. But instead of getting extinguished completely, it intensified further. The entire area sported a blurry look due to this.

