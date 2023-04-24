 Madhya Pradesh: Trenching ground fire vitiates atmosphere in Mhow
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Trenching ground fire vitiates atmosphere in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Trenching ground fire vitiates atmosphere in Mhow

Due to this, drivers of vehicles running plying the road had to move keeping the headlights on.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 12:22 AM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Due to the burning of garbage on the trenching ground in Pasipura, run by the Cantonment Board, the smoke billowing out of it had taken a dangerous turn aggravating the already polluted environment of the area and three-four villages adjacent to it. Due to this, drivers of vehicles running plying the road had to move keeping the headlights on.

Residents living in surrounding areas of Sutar Kheda, Gurjar Kheda, Pasipura, Guradia were forced to live in the polluted ambience. After receiving information, the fire tender of the Cantonment Board reached the spot and tried to douse it. But instead of getting extinguished completely, it intensified further. The entire area sported a blurry look due to this.

Read Also
MP: Veteran journalist pens untold history of Mhow
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 2 coaches of Ratlam-Ambedkar Nagar train catch fire; no casualty

MP: 2 coaches of Ratlam-Ambedkar Nagar train catch fire; no casualty

Madhya Pradesh: Sadbhavana Mandapam Project; houses causing hindrance to be razed in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Sadbhavana Mandapam Project; houses causing hindrance to be razed in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: 18 injured as pick-up van overturns in Udaynagar

Madhya Pradesh: 18 injured as pick-up van overturns in Udaynagar

Madhya Pradesh: Proposal of underpass on Indore-Ichhapur NH accepted

Madhya Pradesh: Proposal of underpass on Indore-Ichhapur NH accepted

Madhya Pradesh: Omkareshwar employee assaults elderly devotee

Madhya Pradesh: Omkareshwar employee assaults elderly devotee