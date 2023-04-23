MP: Veteran journalist pens untold history of Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Veteran journalist Om Prakash Dholi (87) has penned book “Atit and Gaurav”, on untold history of Mhow dating back to pre-independence era.

Book was released in a simple function on Friday evening. Educationist Narayan Chouhan shed light on book’s content and conducted the function.

Many books have been written on Mhow but Dholi’s book covers the history of Mhow and highlights points that reflect Mhow’s pride. Mhow has produced many legendary persons in the field of sports and other talents ranging from revolutionary leaders to freedom fighters and enthusiasts in the field of literature and theatre. The author has attempted to explain the rest of the subjects in brief only to inform about them to the new generation.

Speaking on this occasion, Dholi shared his experiences from 1946 to 2005 as an educationist, an eminent journalist and sportsperson. He said, “On many aspects of the city, I could have written in detail but I have thrown light on the past forgotten by today's generation. This city has its own golden history and memories. The city is not only worth remembering as an army cantonment and the birth place of Babasaheb Ambedkar, but also as a place of two hundred years of independence struggle. There have also been brave revolutionaries and organizations that fought for freedom, whose passion for freedom was created on this soil. The cultural environment of Mhow was also moulded in favour of freedom and discourses of great national speakers used to take place in the courtyard of the city's Gopal Mandir.

His colleague Narayan Chauhan and cinematographer Kamal Verma made special contribution in the book.