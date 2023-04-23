Indore: West Discom gets A grade in resolving CM Helpline complaints

Representative image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): West Discom received an A grade in the list issued from Bhopal in the resolution of electricity complaints registered with CM Helpline 181, on Saturday.

Officials said that Indore, Dhar, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar, Khargone, Khandwa, Barwani, Burhanpur, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ujjain districts of the power company have received A grade. Among the 52 districts of the state, 5 districts including Indore of the western region are included in the first 10 best-performing districts.

Amit Tomar, managing director of West Discom, said that special attention is being paid to providing service on time and resolving complaints.

Tomar said that at the company level the chief general manager, joint secretary and chief engineer at the regional level, superintending engineers at the district level are reviewing the cases registered on the CM Helpline daily.

