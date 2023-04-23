Indore: City celebrates Eid and Akshay Tritiya with joy and fervour

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city set an example of communal harmony as Eid-Ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritya were celebrated with joy and fervour by Muslim and Hindu communities on Saturday. While Muslims spread their love by offering Sheer Kurma, Hindus shared laddoos and other sweets.

As the month-long fasting observed by Muslims during Ramzan concluded, they offered namaz and celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr.

Major celebrations were seen at Sadar Bazar Eidgah, Khajrana Dargah, Azad Nagar, and other areas where Muslims live in large numbers.

A temporary tent to offer namaz was set up outside Gwaltoli mosque. Cops were on high alert to ensure that everything passed off peacefully.

A bright example of communal harmony in the city was evident when Muslims welcomed Parshuram Yatra at Mari Mata. Hindus also hugged their Muslim brothers and wished them, Eid Mubarak.

Shawez Shaik said, “I grew up in Indore, India, which is a land where we love everyone as Indians. I have always celebrated all festivals as Indian festivals, be it Eid or Diwali.”

Deepak Sharma said, “We are all humans first. Every religion teaches us to love and respect another.”

Parshuram Yatra | ANANDSHIVRE

People celebrate Parshuram Jayanti on AkshayTritiya with great pomp: Procession taken out from Bada Ganpati to Rajwada

A grand procession was taken out from Bada Ganpati to Rajwada to celebrate Parshuram Jayanti, on Saturday. The procession started at around 7.15 pm and hundreds of people, mainly from the Sarv Brahman Samaj, took part in the rally.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav who also took part in the procession reached Bada Ganpati as part of a bike rally that started from Phooti Kothi. Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla and senior BJP leader Satya Narayan Sattan also reached Bada Ganapati to participate in the yatra.

Procession coordinators Abhishek Sharma and Vikas Awasthi said that a four feet tall brass statue of Lord Parshuram was placed on the chariot in the procession. Another chariot carried an eight feet tall statue of Lord Parshuram.

On the occasion, the statue of Lord Parshuram at Marimata Square was worshipped. Many other events were organised on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti around the city.

Celebrations around the city

The idol of Lord Parshuram was anointed with milk and fruit juice amid the chanting of Vedic mantras in the morning at most temples in the city. Mahaarti of Lord Parshuram was performed and prasad was distributed to devotees.

Maa Renuka Jyoti Yatra

Shree Parshuram Mahasabha took out Maa Renuka Jyoti Yatra from Brahmatirtha to the city. Shree Parshuram Mahasabha has been traditionally organising the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram at Janapav, the birthplace of Lord Parshuram.

Pandit Govind Sharma of Shree Parshuram Mahasabha said that this year at 4:00 am on Akshaya Tritiya, Lord Parshuram's idol was anointed and Maa Renuka Jyoti Yatra started from Janapav at 6:00 am.

He said. "The yatra reached Narmada Nagar Square, Rajendra Nagar, at 8 am from where it became a part of a huge procession and went around the city."