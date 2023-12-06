MP: Karni Sena Blocks National Highway In Sendhwa

Karni Sena Chief Murder |

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): There has been a wave of uproar after the killing of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur on Tuesday. Members of Karni Sena have staged protests all over the country.

Members of Karni Sena staged a protest in the district and blocked the Agra-Mumbai National Highway in Sankota village on Wednesday.

The highway was completely jammed from both sides as long queues of vehicles remained stuck in traffic due to protests.

As soon as the police received information, a large police force and SDOP from Lalghati police station reached the spot. The road blockage could only be cleared up after police tried to placate the situation.

However, after this, Karni Sena reached Dhobi Chauraha and protested in front of the Maharana Pratap statue.

Member of Karni Sena Dharmendra Sisodia said that the national president Gogamedi was murdered in his house in Jaipur in broad daylight on Tuesday. He also cautioned that if the accused are not arrested within 24 hours, then Karni Sena would stage violent protests across the country.