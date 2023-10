MP: Kalika Mata Navratri Mela From Oct 24

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Famous Shri Kalika Mata Navratri Mela would continue till October 24 under auspices of Ratlam Nagar Nigam. During Mela, an All India Kavi Sammelan would be held on October 22. Famous poet Jonney Bairagi (Dhar), Deepak Parik (Bhilwara), Sumit Orcha(Chattisgarh), Priya Khushbu (Kannod), Apurva Chaturvedi (Satna), Gopal Dhurandhar (Nimbahera) and Ajat Shatru (Udaipur) would participate in All India Kavi Sammelan.

Giving detailed information about the upcoming programmes, Nagar Nigam press release added that Rajasthani folk dance, songs and Bhawai Nritya would be presented on October 19. Singing night would be presented by Shravan Kumar group on October 20. Laughter show would be presented by Himanshu Bawandar on October 21. All India Kavi Sammelan on October 22 and Asha Vaishnav would present Bhajan sandhya on October 23. Ravan Dahan would take place at Nehru stadium and Barbar Hanuman mela Parisar.

