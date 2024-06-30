MP June 30 Monsoon Updates: Rain Alert Issued For 17 Districts Including Bhopal, Gwalior; Northern & Eastern Parts To Be Affected More | ANANDSHIVRE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A strong system is active over Madhya Pradesh which is going to drench the entire state on Sunday. An alert of heavy rain in 17 districts including Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur has been forecast for the weekend. Additionally, Indore and Ujjain will also receive significant rainfall today.

According to Bhopal Meteorological Department’s scientist Arun Sharma, 3 cyclonic circulations are active in the state at present. Moisture is coming from the Bay of Bengal, on the other hand a trough line is also passing through the state. In such a situation, a strong rain system has been formed in the entire state. Northern and eastern parts are going to be affected more.

Weather at 12 PM

Weather condition On Sunday

Heavy Rain Alert: Alert has been issued for Bhopal, Gwalior, Sheopur kalan, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Singrauli, Jabalpur, Umaria, Mandla, Dindori, Balaghat.

Rain & Thunderstorm: The weather of the entire state including Indore, Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Dewas, Guna, Vidisha, Sehore, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul, Sagar, Damoh, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Shahdol, Anuppur, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Katni will remain changed.

Weather 24 hours ago

Strong monsoon activity was seen in the state on Saturday. Bhopal recorded over 1 inch of heavy rain by evening. 1.25 inches of rain was recorded in Balaghat's Malanjkhand and Seoni, 1 inch of rain was recorded in Umaria and Khajuraho. Rains also occurred in Mandla, Dhar, Narmadapuram, Pachmarhi, Ratlam and Ujjain.

In many districts including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, the mercury remained around 32 degrees Celsius. Pachmarhi was the coldest. The day temperature here was 26.8 degrees. The temperature was recorded at 27.2 degrees in Seoni, 28.5 degrees in Malanjkhand and 28.8 degrees in Mandla.