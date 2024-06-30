Ahilya Nagri Erupts In Joy After India's Historic World Cup Win | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a nail-biting World Cup final, as Hardik Pandya bowled the first ball of the 20th over with South Africa needing 16 off 6 balls Suryakumar Yadav took a sensational catch to get the prize wicket of Miller citizens of Indore jumped off from their couches beside TV sets in glee.

The celebrations reached a crescendo as Hardik Pandya delivered the last ball of the 20th over to beat South Africa by seven runs to lift the T20 World Cup on Saturday night. Hundreds of youths on two-wheelers and four-wheelers congregated at Rajwada to give vent to their excitement and joy and celebrated the victory till late in the night. However, during the match, the roads wore a deserted look.

FP Photo

Indoreans celebrated post-victory and the city night sky was lit with firecrackers and rockets. LED displays were set up at several places for passersby to enjoy the match. The people danced together and offered sweets to each other at Bholaram Ustad area and Bhanwarkuwan area.

Also, as soon as the Indian team won against South Africa, several Indoreans rushed towards Rajwada and over the streets of city to celebrate it. Indoreans thronged the streets near Rajwada with people singing songs and dancing to the beats of drums.

People were also seen waving the National Flag during the celebration and playing patriotic songs and raising the slogan Bharat Mata ki Jai.” Apart from Rajwada, Indoreans were also seen celebrating at Sarafa, 56 Dukaan, Vijay Nagar Square, Bhanwarkuwan area and in other areas.