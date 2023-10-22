MP: Joshi Faces Hostile Reception In Khategaon

Khategaon (Madhya Pradesh): Congress candidate Deepak Joshi faced a hostile reception in Khategaon on his way to Nemawar to commence his election campaign on Saturday. Joshi was about to kick off his campaign in Nemawar with a darshan and worship of Goddess Narmada and Lord Siddhanath. However, before he could do so, he was stopped by Congress workers in Khategaon. The workers displayed black flags, raised slogans against Joshi and even vandalised his car by breaking its glass. In the chaos that followed, Joshi's security personnel were caught in the crowd and physically assaulted.

The workers who created the ruckus claimed that Joshi's security personnel had initiated the confrontation by using offensive language, which led to the escalation and the damage to the car. Meanwhile, former minister and Congress candidate Deepak Joshi responded to the incident, stating, "This is politics and everyone has the right to express their opinions. Congress has always upheld the spirit of democratic discourse.”

“The controversy surrounding me is not being fomented by Congress workers. It began with the appearance of posters without proper attribution. In our Sanatan culture, the removal of the evil eye is a tradition.

Today, as I arrived in the area for the first time after receiving the ticket, I was taken aback," he added. Joshi also posted on social media, conveying his love for all his supporters and expressing his willingness to address the situation.

