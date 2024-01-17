MP: JNV Selection Exam Preps Begin

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Khamaria held a meeting to ensure seamless execution of the upcoming Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Examination on January 20. Principal Shantilal Teli and district education officer (DEO) Vinod Sharma organised the meeting, engaging centre heads, observers and education officers from 10 examination centres across Alot, Bajna and Jaora. About 3,168 applicants have been received so far.

In the meeting, Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test in-charge Manoj Kumar Joshi provided comprehensive instructions for a smooth exam process. Sharma extended best wishes, emphasising fairness. Teli reiterated examination guidance and police arrangements and expressed gratitude. The event concluded with hospitality, acknowledging the commendable contributions of all involved and underlining the commitment to conducting an honest and fair examination.

Khetia witnesses successful execution of welfare schemes

In a significant stride towards public welfare, Khetia witnessed the impactful execution of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme. The event took place at the Municipal Council premises, attended by esteemed dignitaries such as council president Dashrath Nikum and Pansemal SDO Rameshchandra Sisodia. Various government departments, including health, food, women and child development, set up stalls to disseminate information about Central government schemes like Ayushman card and Ujjwala Yojana.

Beneficiaries and the public alike engaged with officials, gaining insights into schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ladli Lakshmi Yojana. During the programme, substantial financial aid reached citizens, with 20 beneficiaries receiving Rs 1 lakh each under the Ladli Lakshmi Yojana. The national family assistance scheme sanctioned Rs 20,000 each to the eligible individuals, while pension schemes and other initiatives contributed to the betterment of the community.

The programme concluded with an oath-taking ceremony to contribute to a self-reliant and developed India. Notable attendees included SDO Rameshchandra Sisodia, BJP leaders, municipal council members, and a large number of citizens. Despite some notable absences, the event marked a pivotal moment for Khetia, leaving beneficiaries expressing gratitude and affirming their support for the government's initiatives.