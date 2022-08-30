MP: Jilted man slits 18-year-old girl's throat, injures her

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly slit the throat of an 18-year-old girl and injured her after she turned down his proposal at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Bangarda village under Mundi police station limits on Monday afternoon, an official said.

The accused identified as Bablu (23) and the victim belong to the Dalit community, said Brijbhushan Hirve, the in-charge of Mundi police station said.

The accused arrived at the victim’s house when she was alone as her family was away attending a function in the nearby village. He slit her throat when she turned down his proposal, the official said.

The woman sustained serious injuries in the attack and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, he said.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused who is absconding, the official said.

Khandwa Civil Lines SP, Vivek Singh said that the girl's operation had been done but her condition was still critical. The efforts were on to nab the accused.

According to the victim's sister, the accused told the woman that he was in love with her and wanted to marry her. When she refused, the accused slit her throat and fled.

(With inputs from agencies)