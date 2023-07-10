MP: Jhabua Man Booked For Luring Youth Into Christianity

Representative Image |

Jhabua (Madhya Pradaesh): In the tribal-dominated Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, a case of religious conversion by allurement has come to the fore. The police have registered a case on the complaint of the complainant, while the accused is still absconding.

Sub-Divisional Officer (Police) Ravindra Rathi said that on the complaint of Dinesh, 26, son of Khumchand Ninama, a resident of Munjal village, about 43 kilometres away from the district headquarters, a case was registered against the accused, Madiya Damor, 50, a resident of Munjal village under Thandla police station, on Sunday.

Complainant Dinesh told that on Sunday, "the accused Madiya was offering Christian prayer at his house. When I went to his house, the accused told me that my religion is not good and to embrace Christianity."

The accused tried to lure him saying that he help him to get a good education for his kids.

Meanwhile, acting on the matter, police have registered a case under Section 3, 5, 10 (2) of the Freedom of Religion Act 2021. Police said that the accused is still absconding. He will be arrested soon and presented in court.