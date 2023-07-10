Madhya Pradesh: 10-Year-Old Brutally Beaten By Madrasa Teacher In Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In an alleged case of corporal punishment, a teacher in Ratlam brutally beat a 10-year-old boy at a Madrasa in Ratlam, after he failed to answer her questions. The distressing incident came to light when the family members of the boy noticed the brutal marks on his body.

The teacher mercilessly assaulted the child for failing to memorize a lesson in the Gausia Garib Nawaz Madrasa in Viriyakhedi area.

According to Additional SP Rajesh Khakha, the investigation of the case has been handed over to the cyber team. On the other hand, the management of the madrasa states that the teacher had been recruited only a few days ago and has now been dismissed.

Teacher Booked For Physical Assault

Prompt action was taken by the police, who registered a case against the accused teacher, identified as Taufik Khan. The charges filed against him include physical assault, verbal abuse, and violations under the Juvenile Justice Act.

The traumatized child had already returned home from the Madrasa, and he will undergo a thorough medical examination in the presence of his family members. The Cyber Team has been assigned to investigate the case further.