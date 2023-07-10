 Madhya Pradesh: 10-Year-Old Brutally Beaten By Madrasa Teacher In Ratlam
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 10-Year-Old Brutally Beaten By Madrasa Teacher In Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: 10-Year-Old Brutally Beaten By Madrasa Teacher In Ratlam

The distressing incident came to light when the family members of the boy noticed the brutal marks on his body.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 05:08 PM IST
article-image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In an alleged case of corporal punishment, a teacher in Ratlam brutally beat a 10-year-old boy at a Madrasa in Ratlam, after he failed to answer her questions. The distressing incident came to light when the family members of the boy noticed the brutal marks on his body.  

The teacher mercilessly assaulted the child for failing to memorize a lesson in the Gausia Garib Nawaz Madrasa in Viriyakhedi area.

Read Also
5 Quick Tips By Pandit Pradeep Mishra You Must Try For Early Marriage This Sawan
article-image

According to Additional SP Rajesh Khakha, the investigation of the case has been handed over to the cyber team. On the other hand, the management of the madrasa states that the teacher had been recruited only a few days ago and has now been dismissed.

Read Also
Viral Video: Gwalior's Gurjar Youths Brutally Thrash Muslim Man, Force Him To Lick Feet In Moving...
article-image

Teacher Booked For Physical Assault

Prompt action was taken by the police, who registered a case against the accused teacher, identified as Taufik Khan. The charges filed against him include physical assault, verbal abuse, and violations under the Juvenile Justice Act.

The traumatized child had already returned home from the Madrasa, and he will undergo a thorough medical examination in the presence of his family members. The Cyber Team has been assigned to investigate the case further.

Read Also
Video: Brave Neighbours Rescue 12-Year-Old After Leopard Barges House In MP's Ratlam
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Train Fare Likely To Reduce By 25%

Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Train Fare Likely To Reduce By 25%

MP Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Alert In 5 Districts Including Bhopal & Ujjain

MP Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Alert In 5 Districts Including Bhopal & Ujjain

Bhopal: Congress Raises Objection As Union Minister Smriti Irani Gets Pictures Clicked With Adopted...

Bhopal: Congress Raises Objection As Union Minister Smriti Irani Gets Pictures Clicked With Adopted...

Madhya Pradesh: 10-Year-Old Brutally Beaten By Madrasa Teacher In Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: 10-Year-Old Brutally Beaten By Madrasa Teacher In Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Sidhi Urination Incident Occurred Under Congress Rule, Claims BJP; Opposition Party...

Madhya Pradesh: Sidhi Urination Incident Occurred Under Congress Rule, Claims BJP; Opposition Party...